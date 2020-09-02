https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/debate-moderators-announced-trump/2020/09/02/id/985127

Journalists from Fox News, C-SPAN and NBC News will moderate the three presidential debates this fall, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Wednesday.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace will moderate the first debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29. C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully will host the second debate, a town hall-style event in Miami on Oct. 15. And NBC White House Correspondent Kristen Welker will moderate the third debate in Nashville on Oct. 22.

Susan Page of USA Today will moderate the vice-presidential debate in Salt Lake City on Oct. 7.

Under previously announced rules, each forum will have a single moderator who is solely responsible for selecting the questions. The Commission on Presidential Debates picks the moderators with input from the campaigns.

None of the journalists picked for the fall debates was on a list of two-dozen possible moderators suggested by the Trump campaign in early August. — Gregory Korte

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

