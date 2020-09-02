https://www.dailywire.com/news/full-jussie-smollett-pelosi-brutally-mocked-over-hair-salon-fiasco

Earlier this week, after video evidence surfaced, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) confessed to breaking city lockdown rules to get her hair done indoors at a San Francisco salon, seemingly without wearing a mask.

Though she copped to the glaringly hypocritical behavior, the speaker refused to take any blame, going so far as to blame the salon workers and accusing them of setting her up.

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times. And that when they said, ‘Well, we’re able to accommodate people one person at a time, and that we can set up that time,’ I trusted that,” Pelosi said.

“As it turns out, it was a setup,” the leading Democrat claimed. “So I take responsibility for falling for a setup.”

The fiasco sparked brutal mockery online, earning Pelosi comparisons to both Marie Antoinette and Jussie Smollett.

“Between Pelosi eating ice cream while people head to the breadlines and Pelosi getting a blow dry while business-owners are barred from opening, she’s definitely got a Marie Antoinette thing going here,” Daily Wire Editor Emeritus Ben Shapiro posted to Twitter.

“Describe how the government handled the pandemic & economic crisis using just two photos,” Jason Howerton similarly mocked, captioning two photos of Pelosi; one in which she’s eating gourmet ice cream during lockdown and the other of her getting her hair done at an indoor salon with seemingly no mask.

Buck Sexton compared Pelosi’s explanation for her apparent lockdown-break to that of Hollywood actor Jussie Smollett, who claimed he was the victim of an anti-black, anti-gay hate crime in the middle of the night in Chicago by two men in red hats yelling about it being “MAGA country.”

“Pelosi is going full Jussie Smollett on this one,” he wrote.

Donald Trump Jr. took a shot at Pelosi for her “liberal privilege.”

“Unlike Nancy Pelosi, I have to abide by the rules,” the eldest Trump son told “Fox Across America” host Jimmy Failla. “That’s why I wrote the book ‘Liberal Privilege,’ because when you’re the liberals, you can do whatever you want.”

“You can hold people; you can force them to shut down your business … With the liberals in charge, you’re actually, in places like California and others, you’ll get fined, ticketed, arrested for opening up your business so you can run your business and feed your family, but you won’t get fined or arrested for looting someone else’s business,” he continued. “What’s going on in the Democrat Party is a disgrace.”

