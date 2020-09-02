https://cnsnews.com/article/national/michael-w-chapman/gun-sales-august-estimated-18-million-578-over-august-2019

(Getty Images)

(CNS News) — There were an estimated 1.8 million gun sales in August, “a year-over-year increase of 57.8% from August 2019,” reported Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting (SAAF) on Sept. 1. Those sales include handguns and rifles.

“August’s year-over-year increase of 57.8% is the lowest year-over increase seen in the past six months,” said SAAF Chief Economist Jurgen Brauer.

(Getty Images)

“At nearly 15 million units sold [since January 2020], the sales pace thus far this year now exceeds the total 12-months sales of 2019 by just over one million firearms,” said Brauer.

In other words, there have been more gun sales so far this year than in all of 2019.

“With the hunting season about to begin in earnest and the presidential election season about to start in earnest as well, 2020 will without doubt exceed the previous high of 16.6 million units sold in 2016,” he added.

(SAAF)

The SAAF data showed that for the estimated 1.8 million in August gun sales, about 1.0 million were handguns, a year-over-year increase of 66.0%.

Also, there were an estimated 640,000 long-gun sales (rifles) in August, which is a 48.4% increase over last August.

“All other likely background check-related sales (0.14 million) increased year-over-year by 46.5%,” said the SAAF. “This includes so-called ‘multiple’ sales where the exact split between handguns and long-guns cannot be determined from the data record.”

(SAAF)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

