As Twitchy reported earlier, President Trump has ordered a review of federal funds going to “anarchist jurisdictions” like New York City, and within an hour of that announcement, Gov. Andrew Cuomo had called an emergency press conference to threaten the president.

Gov. Cuomo says: Trump ‘better have an army to protect him if he comes to NYC’ https://t.co/pZjkqFC6Wq pic.twitter.com/l0GrLJXncC — New York Post (@nypost) September 3, 2020

He, um, actually has one. https://t.co/oaETtEKcd6 — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) September 3, 2020

Well, as Commander-In-Chief, he has more than an army. — Great Plains Girl 🇺🇸 (@HeartlandRaised) September 3, 2020

He does. The NYPD — Arete Trading (@AreteTrading) September 3, 2020

He’s all set! The police union in your state endorsed him. — Tara T (@TaraRI483) September 3, 2020

Boom 💥💥💥💥💥 Right on! — Veronica 🇺🇸 (@61Rinaldi) September 3, 2020

Also the actual US Army considering he’s CIC — Billy Finn (@BillyFinn18) September 3, 2020

I think they’re called the @SecretService — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) September 3, 2020

All he has to do is say the word. He’d have 5 armies in a matter of hours if he asks. — John (@Tazmanian5) September 3, 2020

Oh he will. Bet on it. — DSNicol 🇺🇸 (@Dsnicol2) September 3, 2020

Sounds like a threat to POTUS — Fonzi (@DrunkJedi1) September 3, 2020

That sounds like a threat. — Me (@Keefer1958) September 3, 2020

Why? Who exactly does @NYGovCuomo think it going to fight Trump? The police he wants to defund and has shit all over? Heh. — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) September 3, 2020

If he means that the streets are not secure and he may be shot, he is absolutely right. If he is threatening the President, Toadface keeps on embarrassing himself every day more than the previous one. — Max Pain (@nikodemuskell) September 3, 2020

I’m so embarassed to be a New Yorker these days. Has Cuomo ever heard of the US Military? They have an army division. — ᴰᵒᵐⁱⁿᵃ𝔾𝕒𝕚𝕒 (@GaiaNYC) September 3, 2020

He’s the Commander in Chief, so yes he already has an army. And a navy. And an air force. — Michael Patterson (@Mike_Alonso7) September 3, 2020

And a Space Force! — Ham_Sandwich27 (@HamSandwich27) September 3, 2020

Mr nursing home Covid Deathman shouldn’t be talking. pic.twitter.com/SAA9dto8l9 — Laura Sommer (@hshLauraJ) September 3, 2020

Right now everyone needs body guards in nyc. Thanks @NYGovCuomo and @NYCMayor. You’ve ruined the best city in the world. — Dg (@danielg1024) September 3, 2020

I volunteer as tribute pic.twitter.com/252PdPJEP1 — David (@Rack_of_Ryan) September 3, 2020

It’s not even out of context, he just thought hard about it and went with: “He better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York.” Anyway, he’s got too high a count to go back to normal, he’ll always have The Hunger now. Full psychopath, media darling. https://t.co/h02qDp2d27 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 3, 2020

Spoken like legit Mafioso. — Mostly peaceful TigersFan 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Tigersfan110) September 3, 2020

It was a peaceful threat. — Sentient Russian Bot. (@exrusskibot) September 3, 2020

Everyone needs an army to protect them if they go to NYC. Take a bow, de Blasio and Cuomo. A city in ruination. — Scott Cooper (@coop_pucks) September 3, 2020

Pretty soon no one will be in NY to worry about. — Philly Boy (@PhillyBill) September 3, 2020

The Cuomo’s are both spontaneously combusting. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) September 3, 2020

2 for 1 and I’ll never ask for anything again. — Sean McPeak (@Sean_McPeak) September 3, 2020

