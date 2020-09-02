https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/02/he-better-have-an-army-if-he-thinks-hes-gonna-walk-down-the-street-in-new-york-gov-andrew-cuomo-threatens-president-trump/
As Twitchy reported earlier, President Trump has ordered a review of federal funds going to “anarchist jurisdictions” like New York City, and within an hour of that announcement, Gov. Andrew Cuomo had called an emergency press conference to threaten the president.
Gov. Cuomo says: Trump ‘better have an army to protect him if he comes to NYC’ https://t.co/pZjkqFC6Wq pic.twitter.com/l0GrLJXncC
— New York Post (@nypost) September 3, 2020
He, um, actually has one. https://t.co/oaETtEKcd6
— Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) September 3, 2020
Well, as Commander-In-Chief, he has more than an army.
— Great Plains Girl 🇺🇸 (@HeartlandRaised) September 3, 2020
He does. The NYPD
— Arete Trading (@AreteTrading) September 3, 2020
He’s all set! The police union in your state endorsed him.
— Tara T (@TaraRI483) September 3, 2020
Boom 💥💥💥💥💥 Right on!
— Veronica 🇺🇸 (@61Rinaldi) September 3, 2020
Also the actual US Army considering he’s CIC
— Billy Finn (@BillyFinn18) September 3, 2020
I think they’re called the @SecretService
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) September 3, 2020
All he has to do is say the word. He’d have 5 armies in a matter of hours if he asks.
— John (@Tazmanian5) September 3, 2020
Oh he will. Bet on it.
— DSNicol 🇺🇸 (@Dsnicol2) September 3, 2020
Sounds like a threat to POTUS
— Fonzi (@DrunkJedi1) September 3, 2020
That sounds like a threat.
— Me (@Keefer1958) September 3, 2020
Why? Who exactly does @NYGovCuomo think it going to fight Trump? The police he wants to defund and has shit all over? Heh.
— Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) September 3, 2020
If he means that the streets are not secure and he may be shot, he is absolutely right.
If he is threatening the President, Toadface keeps on embarrassing himself every day more than the previous one.
— Max Pain (@nikodemuskell) September 3, 2020
I’m so embarassed to be a New Yorker these days. Has Cuomo ever heard of the US Military? They have an army division.
— ᴰᵒᵐⁱⁿᵃ𝔾𝕒𝕚𝕒 (@GaiaNYC) September 3, 2020
He’s the Commander in Chief, so yes he already has an army. And a navy. And an air force.
— Michael Patterson (@Mike_Alonso7) September 3, 2020
And a Space Force!
— Ham_Sandwich27 (@HamSandwich27) September 3, 2020
Mr nursing home Covid Deathman shouldn’t be talking. pic.twitter.com/SAA9dto8l9
— Laura Sommer (@hshLauraJ) September 3, 2020
— shepherdmom🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@amy_shepherd069) September 3, 2020
Right now everyone needs body guards in nyc. Thanks @NYGovCuomo and @NYCMayor. You’ve ruined the best city in the world.
— Dg (@danielg1024) September 3, 2020
I volunteer as tribute pic.twitter.com/252PdPJEP1
— David (@Rack_of_Ryan) September 3, 2020
It’s not even out of context, he just thought hard about it and went with: “He better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York.”
Anyway, he’s got too high a count to go back to normal, he’ll always have The Hunger now. Full psychopath, media darling. https://t.co/h02qDp2d27
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 3, 2020
Spoken like legit Mafioso.
— Mostly peaceful TigersFan 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Tigersfan110) September 3, 2020
It was a peaceful threat.
— Sentient Russian Bot. (@exrusskibot) September 3, 2020
— Hallelujah Sunrise (@phillipthreet) September 3, 2020
Everyone needs an army to protect them if they go to NYC. Take a bow, de Blasio and Cuomo. A city in ruination.
— Scott Cooper (@coop_pucks) September 3, 2020
Pretty soon no one will be in NY to worry about.
— Philly Boy (@PhillyBill) September 3, 2020
The Cuomo’s are both spontaneously combusting.
— JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) September 3, 2020
2 for 1 and I’ll never ask for anything again.
— Sean McPeak (@Sean_McPeak) September 3, 2020
