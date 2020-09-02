https://hannity.com/media-room/heartbreaking-pet-store-owner-to-rioters-single-mother-owned-show-mercy-this-is-all-i-have/

A pet store owner in Santa Monica, California posted a heartbreaking message to rioters and looters in the Golden State this week; asking for “mercy” from those who would seek to destroy her business.

“Single mother owned, please show mercy,” posted signs on her storefront door. “This is all I have.”

To those asking & wanting to help this mom, judging from the original photo, this looks like it’s a pet supply store in Santa Monica, CA pic.twitter.com/4eKUNZ7F6v — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 2, 2020

President Trump visited riot-stricken Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday; witnessing the damage caused by days of violent demonstrations following the shooting of Jacob Blake during an altercation with police.

The president announced $1 million to the local police department “so you have extra money to go out and do what you have to do.” He also unveiled $4 million to back local businesses affected by the violence, and $42 million to support public safety statewide — including support for prosecutors and legal costs.

“We’re going to get it fixed up, we’re going to help people rebuild their businesses in Kenosha…we’re getting it straightened out,” Trump told reporters as he began his trip.

“Kenosha been ravaged by anti-police and anti-American riots,” he added.

Read the full report at Fox News.

KENOSHA BURNS: Wisconsin Riots Enter 2nd Night, ‘Massive Fires’ Reported Throughout City posted by Hannity Staff – 8.25.20 Police and protesters clashed in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night following a police shooting over the weekend; with eyewitnesses reporting “massive fires” burning throughout the city. “Officers deployed tear gas in an attempt to disperse a crowd outside the Kenosha County courthouse. Gov. Tony Evers deployed 125 Guard members to the city in an effort to prevent the kind of violence and vandalism that occurred in the city on Sunday night,” reports Fox News. Several massive fires in downtown #Kenosha. The city is filled with smoke. Photojournalist Tamott Wolverton shot this video. pic.twitter.com/ekFS89aSdj — Stephanie Haines (@TMJ4Stephanie) August 25, 2020 “The unrest continued overnight, as video appeared to show a car dealership in Kenosha being looted, while others stomped on cars and pulled down street lights. Earlier, a furniture store was looted and set on fire. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections building was also reportedly set on fire,” adds Fox. Read the full report here. ANARCHY in KENOSHA: Protesters Target Neighborhoods, Spray-Paint ‘Free Palestine’ at Local Synagogue posted by Hannity Staff – 8.27.20 Anti-police protesters targeted residential neighborhoods in Kenosha, Wisconsin Wednesday night; waking-up residents with sirens, pots, and megaphones while spray-painting “Free Palestine” at a local synagogue. Someone from the BLM crowd spray-painted “Free Palestine” in the driveway of the Beth Hillel Temple in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/sJACaqZlai — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020 BLM march now walking through the streets of Kenosha away from the county courthouse. pic.twitter.com/7vMg8Sbpvq — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020 Watch the anarchy unfold above.

