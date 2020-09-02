https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/02/heartbreaking-photo-of-a-single-mothers-store-busts-the-its-just-property-myth-once-and-for-all/
Jason Howerton posted this heartbreaking photo of a Santa Monica pet store that’s a real gut punch. This is what the riots are doing to America:
My heart breaks for people who find themselves at the mercy of violent mobs.
The store is Animal Kingdom on Pico Blvd. and can use some help:
They recently posted on Instagram that the store is downsizing on October 1 because of Covid:
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY ANIMAL KINGDOM! And Changes Ahead… This adventure began 10 years ago, when our family proudly opened the doors to the new Animal Kingdom. We sold our car to help pay for start up expenses, I took buses and trains to my clients (my consulting fees paid for my business rent), and on days off, DJ would come to work. This is what might sound like a silly childhood dream-to have a business where I could connect with and support my neighbors and community. Most people would have chosen to keep the secure corporate job. This is exactly where I belonged. My Animal Kingdom, this Animal Kingdom, was to be a continuation, rebirth, and dedication to the original Animal Kingdom, that was started in the ’70’s, and sold exotic cats, birds, and reptiles. After 7 great years, we had the opportunity to expand our retail and day care space, which we had grown out of. During the three years in this space, we added our Cat Annex, that has provided our cat visitors with space to explore, climb, scratch, and hide. We added a second space for our day care visitors to allow more room to run and play. We enhanced our inventory and overall shopping experience. We also expanded our grooming space to accommodate our growing groom clientele. Covid 19 sure has rocked our world, and unfortunately, Animal Kingdom is only one of thousands of small businesses that have been challenged and strained by recent events. In order to continue this journey, it is necessary for Animal Kingdom to scale back to the small, our original space just off of Pico. As DJ would say, “it’s time to get back to our roots, where we started.” I couldn’t have described this transition in a better way. We plan to take advantage of this transition and make our new (old) space even more comfortable and enjoyable for our visitors. After all, a great shopping experience with personalized service cannot be surpassed by our online competitors. So beginning October 1, 2020, Animal Kingdom will be closing the doors to the space at 302 and 304 Pico. Animal Kingdom will continue to live and thrive in its original space at 300 Pico!
A post shared by Animal Kingdom of Santa Monica (@smanimalkingdom) on Sep 1, 2020 at 9:01am PDT
Just awful:
And so much for the “it’s just property” myth:
Why don’t more Dems see this?
Instead, they’re telling us that “RioTs aRe tHe lAnGuAgE oF tHe uNhEArD”:
