At 4 PM on Wednesday, a young Black man was shot and killed by police in DC, and because of the political climate and the numerous violent uprisings with the far-left radical Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowers allowing targeted violence against police officers, it is expected that the unfortunate death will bring violence to the streets of DC.

A local activist reported on Twitter,”#BLM plans on taking the streets tonight, hints at civil unrest, Over the police shooting of a black man who was (allegedly) armed with a gun which was recovered at the scene according to police reports.”

One group of protesters called “DC Freedom Fighters” already called for retaliation by 7:30 PM.

Jack Posobiec a reporter for OANN observed that the tensions were very high in the DC area and he expected there to be violence as a result.

DC is going to pop off tonight. Stay home. Will start separately but eventually concentrate on Lafayette Square. Be smart, be safe. — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 2, 2020

Local news covered the DC Police Chief, who held a press conference to announce the death and confirmed it was a result of a police shooting.

A man was shot and killed by a police officer on Orange Street SE in D.C. Wednesday afternoon”, Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

In this video, women are heard discussing that it was one of the neighborhood boys who was shot.

BREAKING – Washington DC police and local media confirm an “officer-involved” shooting. Adult male shot — not conscious or breathing.pic.twitter.com/lBfz5Hyaav — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) September 2, 2020

“Uniformed police officers had information that there were guys in the neighborhood with guns, specifically,” Newsham said in the press conference. “That’s what they were looking for and evidently that’s what they found.”

Newsham said it is unclear if this incident was at all connected to another, earlier incident in which someone fired from inside a car at a group of police officers on South Capitol Street SW.

NEW: “FreedomFightersDC” is calling for the mobilization of people in Washington DC following a fatal officer-involved shooting. People have been asked to “Gear up” & to “bring supplies” — Possible violent night ahead — Faytuks News 🔴 (@Faytuks) September 2, 2020

A woman could be heard at the press conference saying that the man who was killed was 17 years old. Police have not identified the victim or given an age, however.

Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White spoke after Newsham, and said the victim was African American, “young,” and lives just about two blocks away from the scene.

According to White who responded to the screen and who is familiar with the Mother of the young man shot, she had been taken to the hospital, so he suspected she had been altered of her son’s death.

According to DC City Councilman @trayonwhite the 18-year-old male who was shot by police is pronounced dead. Trying to gather details if this incident is connected to a drive-by shooting at police officers earlier pic.twitter.com/OJs92NGftw — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 2, 2020

According to their Twitter account, Freedom Fighters is” A predominantly Black-led group of activists focused on change through organized actions while simultaneously advocating to #DefundThePolice“

Black Lives Matter were alerted and ready to respond.

BREAKING! @DCPoliceDept shot someone in S.E.!!! MLK Ave. SE & MELLON St. SE!!!! NO WAY THEY GET AWAY WITH THIS. DON’T LET THE MEDIA BLACK THIS OUT LIKE THEY ALWAYS DO!!! DONT LET MPD CONTROL THE NARRATIVE! POLICE LIE!!!!! WE’RE ON OUR WAY. — Black Lives Matter DC (@DMVBlackLives) September 2, 2020

The Police had already announced one robbery in the area, and altered the community that suspects were armed and dangerous.

This was the crime scene earlier in the evening:

The DC Police had already posted about one robbery, with suspects who are armed and dangerous.

Alert: Robbery (Gun) in the 5700 block of 5th Street NE. Lookout for 3 B/M, 20’s years old, 2 wearing white tank tops; 1 black t shirt. L/S Driving a Silver SUV.

DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 2, 2020

Rain had started in the area, and there is a change of storms.

Protests planned at 9:30 PM.

Online, people are calling for the protest to be at D7 Police Station at 9:30pm. I’ll plan to be there and livestream whatever happens. https://t.co/QKzbgZbGSS — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 3, 2020

This story is developing…

Kari is an ex-Community Organizer who writes about Voter Engagement, Cultural Marxism and Campaigns. She has been a grassroots volunteer with the GOP, on and off for 18 years. She is a Homeschool Mom in North Carolina and loves Photojournalism and Citizen Journalism.

