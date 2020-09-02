https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/go-kyle-rittenhouse-attorney-lin-wood-sue-twitter-account-suspended-threatens-take-ceo-jack-dorseys/

In January 2020 Attorney Lin Wood issued a warning to Twitter founder Jack Dorsey on increasing censorship of conservative voices.

Lin Wood threatened to take legal action against Twitter and its founder Jack Dorsey.

Lin Wood also offered to meet with Twitter’s founder. Lin Wood wrote on Twitter, “Good morning, @jack. My followers on @Twitter increase & then decrease. Retweets disappear. Was it something I said? Or maybe you do not like The Beatles? Your agenda against conservatives & @realDonaldTrump? Maybe we should speak directly to discuss? I can arrange that meeting.”

The January tweet has since been deleted.

On Tuesday Twitter suspended Lin Wood’s account for several hours after he tweeted about raising funds for his client Kyle Rittenhouse.

In response Lin Wood threatened to sue Jack Dorsey and take his “a** down” for censoring conservatives.

The Daily Mail reported:

An attorney for teen Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse plans to sue Twitter and take CEO Jack Dorsey’s ‘a** down’ after his account was briefly suspended for ‘glorifying violence’. Lin Wood is one of several lawyers representing the 17-year-old after he was charged with shooting dead two protesters and injuring a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin last week. Wood said he was locked out of his Twitter account for nine hours on Tuesday night after he started tweeting about raising funds for Rittenhouse’s legal defense. The attorney says he was falsely accused by Twitter of ‘glorifying violence’. Twitter admitted after several hours that his account was mistakenly disabled. ‘I was arrested today & confined in Twitter jail falsely accused of glorifying violence. I was exonerated this evening by a finding of ‘incorrectly actioned.’ I am free tonight,’ Wood tweeted after his account was restored… …Wood now plans to file a lawsuit against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. He told Fox News that his account being blocked was just the latest example of Twitter trying to censor conservatives. ‘I’m going to take Jack Dorsey’s a** down,’ Wood said.

