https://www.theblaze.com/news/christian-walker-goes-off-on-blm

Christian Walker, the gay son of football legend Herschel Walker, unloaded on Black Lives Matter protesters and rioters in an in-your-face video posted to social media on Monday, calling them “domestic terrorists.”

“Anybody who honestly cares about black people could not support Black Lives Matter — it’s a terrorist organization, and personally I think it’s the KKK in blackface,” Walker said in the opening of the video posted on the Log Cabin Republicans’ Twitter account.

Log Cabin Republicans is the nation’s largest Republican organization dedicated to representing the LGBT community.

In the video, Walker, who lives in Los Angeles, recalls being frightened and then enraged after witnessing looting and burning taking place on the streets right outside his home.

“I was on the roof of my building in Los Angeles, and I was looking around town and the whole town was on fire because of radical BLM domestic terrorists,” he said. “There were 12 helicopters in the sky. I was freaking out, and all anyone had to say was, ‘Oh, let me go post a black square on Instagram!’ And I said, ‘Oh, no-no-no, I’m not giving up my country up to the radical left.'”

Walker, like his father — who made headlines for speaking in support of President Trump at the Republican National Convention last week — is an outspoken voice for the black conservative community in America.

He has risen to internet fame in recent weeks after posting videos denouncing leftist policies on his Twitter account.

In the video posted by Log Cabin Republicans Monday, Walker took aim specifically at the Black Lives Matter organization, which he argues uses racial division to promulgate its anti-American Marxist vision.

“If you go on Black Lives Matter[‘s] website,” Walker said. “They hate Western civilization, they hate our society, and really — to me — they hate black men. They wanna destroy the nuclear family.”

Last month, Walker appeared on Glenn Beck’s radio program to discuss the ongoing riots in America and what it’s like to be a young, outspoken conservative in today’s political climate.

During the interview, Walker again took time to dismantle the Black Lives Matter agenda, claiming it is doing nothing to make racism go away.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

