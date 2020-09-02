https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/HHS-ventilators-stockpile-contracts/2020/09/02/id/985104

The federal government has filled the national stockpile with enough ventilators, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The agency told The Hill that it will end some of its remaining contracts for ventilators because it has met its quota for the stockpile.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration awarded $3 billion in emergency contracts to obtain more ventilators as the coronavirus outbreak surged across the country.

“By terminating the remainder of deliveries from these contracts, HHS is balancing federal stockpile requirements with commercial market demand for ventilators,” an HHS spokesperson said in a statement. “As a result, HHS is saving the U.S. taxpayer millions of dollars by halting delivery of additional ventilators that are no longer required.”

On Monday, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee announced plans to look into the White House over contract negotiations after Philips Respironics reported the federal government canceled their $646 million contract.

The committee issued a report in July that noted Philips Respironics was receiving $15,000 per ventilator it produced for the government. The company told the Associated Press it was not provided with a “formal reason” for the cancellation.

The agency told The Hill it will also end its contracts with Hamilton Medical and Vyaire Medical. Those companies were scheduled to send 38,000 ventilators to the National Strategic Stockpile by the end of the year.

On Monday, Ford Motor Co. announced it will stop producing ventilators and return to building car parts. The automaker had teamed up with General Electric Co. to make ventilators for the government. Company spokeswoman Rachel McCleery said Ford shipped its final breathing machine on Aug. 28. The company delivered 50,000 ventilators total.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

