https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/hydroxychloroquine-cuts-risk-death-coronavirus-30-italian-study-shows/

(STUDY FINDS) — POZZILLI, Italy — Just when it seemed the hydroxychloroquine debate was over, a new Italian study might resurrect the discussion. Researchers find that use of the drug substantially reduces the risk of COVID-19 hospital deaths.

“We observed that patients treated with hydroxychloroquine had a 30% lower in-hospital mortality rate compared to those not receiving this treatment,” explains lead study author Augusto Di Castelnuovo in a media release. Di Castelnuovoa is an epidemiologist with IRCCS Neuromed at the Mediterranean Neurological Institute.

The report in the European Journal of Internal Medicine, which also includes researchers from the University of Pisa, looks at outcomes of 3,451 patients in 33 coronavirus-focused hospitals throughout Italy.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

