https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ICE-illegal-immigrants-criminal-arrests/2020/09/02/id/985143

Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that the agency arrested more than 2,000 illegal immigrants who have criminal histories involving victims between July 13 and Aug. 20, the Daily Caller reports.

According to ICE, the illegal immigrants that were arrested are subject to removal from the U.S. because of their previous arrests or charges that involve victims.

Of those arrested for immigration-related charges, around 85% had pending criminal charges or previous criminal convictions, according to ICE.

“The aliens targeted during this operation preyed on men, women and children in our communities, committing serious crimes and, at times, repeatedly hurting their victims,” Tony Pham, the senior official performing the duties of ICE director, said in a statement.

ICE noted that several of the illegal immigrants they arrested allegedly had multiple pending charges and previous criminal convictions.

The most common charge that the immigrants faced was assault. ICE reported 338 convictions and 386 pending assault charges among the group of immigrants recently detained. The immigrants faced other charges as well, including domestic violence, sexual offenses including rape and assault, and various family offenses like neglect and cruelty, according to ICE.

“By focusing our efforts on perpetrators of crimes against people, we’re able to remove these threats from our communities and prevent future victimization from occurring. Through our targeted enforcement efforts, we are eliminating the threat posed by these criminals, many of whom are repeat offenders,” Pham said.

ICE said convictions involving charges of child abuse, domestic violence strangulation and attempted murder took place in Colorado and Wyoming.

One of the illegal immigrants arrested in Denver, Colorado, is a 27-year-old member of the West-Side Bloods street gang, who was convicted for indecent exposure-masturbation and child abuse, and was required to register as a sex offender, according to ICE.

“During this effort we focused specifically on those who may have suffered disproportionally during the pandemic,” said John Fabbricatore, field director for ICE in Denver. “We specifically targeted our enforcement actions at abusers and helped victims by eliminating the threat posed by their perpetrators, and in some cases, preventing future victimization by recidivist offender.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

