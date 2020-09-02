https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/02/ilhan-omar-demands-apology-from-joy-reid-for-casual-islamophobia/

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar has accused MSNBC’s host Joy Reid of “casual Islamophobia” while demanding an apology after Reid compared radicalized Muslims to supporters of President Donald Trump, The Daily Caller reports.

“Honestly, this kinda causal Islamophobia is hurtful and dangerous. We deserve better and an apology for the painful moment for so many Muslims around our country should be forthcoming,” Omar tweeted.

Reid made the controversial remarks during a discussion on the Monday night edition of her show The ReidOut.

“When leaders — let’s say in the Muslim world — talk a lot of violent talk and encourage their supporters to be willing to commit violence, including on their own bodies in order to win against whoever they decide is the enemy, we in the U.S. media describe that as they are radicalizing these people, particularly when they’re radicalizing young people,” Reid said.

“That’s how we talk about the way Muslims act. When you see what Donald Trump is doing, is that any different from what we describe as radicalizing people?” Reid asked.

Reid has previously compared President Donald Trump to Fidel Castro and Roman Emperor Julius Caesar for delivering his presidential nomination acceptance speech from the lawn of the White House and accusing the president of turning the White House into “Trump Palace.”

