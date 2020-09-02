https://www.dailywire.com/news/internal-trump-polls-show-voters-care-about-jobs-economy-and-covid-19-more-than-racial-injustice-or-law-and-order

An internal poll conducted for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign shows voters are more concerned with jobs and the economy, as well as the coronavirus, than with stopping racial injustice or upholding law and order.

The poll, commissioned by Trump-aligned non-profit America First Priorities and obtained exclusively by The Daily Caller, found that 20% of respondents listed “Jobs/The Economy” as their most important issue, 16% listed “Fighting COVID-19,” 3% said “Upholding Law and Order,” and 4% said “Stop Racial Injustice.” A full 61% of respondents “either didn’t answer, don’t have a preference, or named an issue outside the 8 listed survey options as their most important issue,” the Caller’s Christian Datoc reported.

More from the Caller:

The ideological breakdown showed Independents’ issue choices aligning more closely with those of Republicans than Democrats. 23 percent of Independents listed jobs and the economy as their top issue, 15 percent said fighting coronavirus, 4 percent selected law and order, while just 2 percent are most concerned with stopping racial injustice. The Republican and Democrat splits for those issues were 28-8-7-1 and 11-24-1-6 respectively. Additional questions showed potential problems for Democrats. Respondents gave Trump a +14 economic job approval rating (56-42), while Republicans earned an 8 point advantage (50-42) over Democrats when survey participants were asked which party “they trust more to rebuild the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.” 43 percent of participants also blamed Democrats in Congress for cratering negotiations over a second coronavirus stimulus package, compared to 26 percent blaming Congressional Republicans and 14 percent blaming Trump himself.

Further, the poll showed that 44% of respondents blamed Democrats for the “rise in violent crime, poverty, homelessness and civil unrest we are currently witnessing in these cities,” while 41% blamed Republicans for the same. The poll found that 40% of respondents still believe the protests that spawned across the country over the police-involved death of George Floyd have not lost their focus on racial inequality, but 51% agreed with the response, “these protests have stopped being about racial injustice and have become violent riots by people who hate America and want to tear down our government and radically change American culture.”

The poll follows other national polls that show Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s lead over Trump nearly vanishing in the wake of the riots that have led to increased crime and even homicides over the past few months. As The Daily Wire previously reported, a CNN poll from mid-August showed Biden and Trump neck-and-neck in 15 so-called battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

An Emerson College poll from Tuesday also found Trump and Biden nearly tied, The Daily Wire reported:

An Emerson College Poll conducted the last two days of August found that President Trump has narrowed the gap with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to a near-tie, with Biden garnering 49% of respondents’ votes and Trump getting 47%. That margin has closed since the July national poll, when Biden led 50% to 46%. Spencer Kimball, Director of Emerson College Polling, stated that “the Republican convention gave Trump his most positive week of news coverage which likely attributes to his bounce in this month’s poll and increasing job approval.”

