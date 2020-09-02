https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/02/janice-dean-knows-how-nancy-pelosis-hypocrisy-would-be-the-lead-story-on-every-channel-hint-recast-the-main-character/

In California, indoor service at salons is still a COVID-19 no-no, but that didn’t stop Nancy Pelosi. Security camera footage that was released showed the House Speaker in a salon to get her hair done, and the video also showed Pelosi without a mask.

The story has been on Fox News and mentioned here and there, but Janice Dean knows how it might have been a much bigger story:

Just imagine the collective media hyperventilating that would have ensued.

Fact check: Bingo!

