https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/02/jill-biden-promises-on-joe-bidens-behalf-that-when-hes-elected-your-5-year-old-whos-struggling-with-remote-learning-will-stop-crying-and-smile-video/

Since Joe Biden isn’t allowed to talk to the media, it’s up to his wife Jill Biden to get his message out there.

She recently sat down for a “CNN exclusive” with Bianna Golodryga, where she explained why children who are struggling to cope with remote learning won’t be struggling when Joe Biden is president:

Jill Biden on viral photo of a 5-year-old crying while trying to do schoolwork from a home computer: If Biden wins, “he won’t be sitting there crying” pic.twitter.com/X915vadSZF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 2, 2020

Your five-year-old will have a laptop and everything will be fine!

He will be smiling with a LAPTOP! Wtf! 🙄 — the.red.camper (@RedShasta_67) September 2, 2020

So vote for Joe!

“If you vote for me, all of your wildest dreams will come true” https://t.co/NVxKeHW9t2 — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 2, 2020

That’s basically the argument Jill Biden is making.

It’s BS, of course.

“He’ll be sitting there smiling with a laptop” is a delusion. It misidentifies why he’s crying. Dems really think kids are struggling because they don’t have a laptop? It’s because they aren’t designed to live in isolation at that age! — Phil (@philllosoraptor) September 2, 2020

He has a laptop in the picture. — HughGFalyor (@HughGFalyor) September 2, 2020

Why isn’t that little boy smiling? Is it because the laptop he’s sitting in front of didn’t come directly from Joe Biden?

This is beyond absurd. — Ⓜ️&Ⓜ️ Lentz (@m_mlentz) September 2, 2020

She essentially confesses the same conditions will prevail but that child will be “sitting there with his laptop with a smile on his face” because Biden “has empathy.” Not sure how that gets you over the pedagogical obstacles for children who need in-person instruction. https://t.co/e8yFgwRpH2 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 2, 2020

Neither is Jill. She just needs you to not think about that until after the election.

Gosh it sounds like they are trying to keep schools closed to influence the election. https://t.co/RGdsncnl5v — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2020

Teachers unions would never act that cynical though. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2020

jill biden just politicized a child’s pain at remote learning, which her political party has been fighting for in localities. if our politics were healthy, that sort of rhetoric would be discouraged, but instead, it’s praised. https://t.co/8cgfUy6dWn — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 2, 2020

Yep.

And what will that little boy in Georgia really be doing if Joe Biden gets his way?

The same Biden that will do a national lockdown order? https://t.co/2oTo6iJsTZ — Adrian Sanders (@4TS56) September 2, 2020

No that boy will be starving because ‘Ole Joe will lock down the country, his Mom will lose her job, her housing and have to rely on crumbs from the govt. — Jamie Wood (@JamesWo34331739) September 2, 2020

Those crumbs will be great, though. You’ll see.

I honestly can’t comprehend her answer here? Did she miss the question entirely? Did she think the kid was crying because of who is president? Do journalists ever ask follow up questions anymore? — Nathan Curtis (@Natecurtis7) September 2, 2020

Follow-up questions? You mean like this?

Sample CNN question to Jill Biden: pic.twitter.com/QwDzZUFMRO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 2, 2020

If Joe Biden is elected, look for more questions like that.

‘What part of the job will you find most enchanting?’ — Prof B 4Ever (@BProfB) September 2, 2020

