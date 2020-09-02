https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-biden-given-advance-notice-questions-tv-interview-reads-topline-message-part-talking-points-given-handlers-video/
Joe Biden was given advance notice of questions in a TV interview Tuesday night.
The answers were loaded onto his teleprompter by his handlers because he can’t remember them on his own.
The 77-year-old accidentally read the “topline message” part of the talking points.
Pathetic.
WATCH:
Oops! Joe Biden read the “topline message” part of the talking points his handlers gave him for a TV interview.
He apparently couldn’t remember it on his own. pic.twitter.com/0iGG83FZKA
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 2, 2020
