77-year-old Joe Biden emerged from his basement on Wednesday and spoke at a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden lied about the murder of Trump supporter Aaron “Jay” Danielson who was executed in Portland over the weekend.

39-year-old Danielson was gunned down by far left Antifa militant Michael Reinoehl in Portland in cold blood.

Biden on Wednesday falsely claimed Danielson, a Trump supporter, ‘incited a response’ by shooting rubber bullets or paintballs at leftists when he was shot and killed.

“I think what happened in Portland, where a, one of the Trump guys riding along in vans, inciting response, shooting rubber bullets, I guess, or paintballs, apparently there was someone shot by someone in the crowd, with a bullet, killed.”

This is a complete lie.

The Trump caravan took place earlier in the day.

Aaron Danielson was walking down the street at night when he was shot in the chest by a left-wing terrorist.

WATCH:

WATCH: “I think what happened in Portland, where a, one of the Trump guys riding along in vans, inciting response, shooting rubber bullets, I guess, or paintballs, apparently there was someone shot by someone in the crowd, with a bullet, killed.” pic.twitter.com/KHV29LlQ1V — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 2, 2020

Here’s video of Aaron “Jay” Danielson getting shot and killed by a left-wing terrorist.

WATCH:

Warning Graphic: Here’s the only angle of the shooting in Portland that I have found so far. pic.twitter.com/CXPGplYzNb — Brett MacDonald (@TweetBrettMac) August 30, 2020

