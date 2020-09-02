https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joseph-mifsud-lied-to-the-fbi-three-times-mueller-didnt-charge-him/
Jim Jordan questions Mueller about Jospeh Mifsud lying to FBI
Mifsud who lied to the FBI three times, according to Team Mueller, was never charged with a crime.
Interesting dig via FOIA by @TomFitton a real unsung hero in all of this.
Mifsud who lied to the FBI three times according to Team Mueller, Sec 1 pages 192-193, and was never charged with a crime. pic.twitter.com/ezPy64PIWX
— Roscoe B Davis🎖⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RoscoeBDavis1) September 2, 2020