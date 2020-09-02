https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/KimberlyGuilfoyle-blacks-kamala/2020/09/02/id/985201

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has done “more to harm African-American men” than any other politician, Kimberly Guilfoyle, advisor to President Donald Trump, told Newsmax TV.

“This isn’t somebody capable and able to be vice president, let alone anything else. She’s the most liberal senator that we have,” Guilfoyle told Wednesday’s “Spicer & Co.” “In fact, what has she really done to help African-American or minority communities?”

Guilfoyle said, “She’s also had feckless policies that have done more to harm African-Americans, African-American men and families, than anybody else, along with her buddy, her partner in crime, Joe Biden with his failed crime bill that just served to incarcerate more minorities than anybody else.”

She said Americans don’t want a president or vice president who wants to defund the police or enact any other liberal policies that would harm the country.

“I think America is going to reject that. They want someone with common sense principles, who actually knows what they are doing, and that’s President Donald Trump,” Guilfoyle said.

