It should not come as news to anybody that the history of America’s founding is under attack. More and more, the enemies of our regime tell us explicitly what they want: to defame, erase, and replace the heroes of our country’s origins. The most barefaced example of this is of course The New York Times’s 1619 Project, a series of essays on race in America whose architect, Nikole Hannah-Jones, has made clear that her work is “not a history. It is a work of journalism that explicitly seeks to challenge the national narrative and, therefore, the national memory. The project has always been as much about the present as it is the past.”

In other words, factual truth matters less to Hannah-Jones than hypnotizing the public, through artful rhetoric and ceaseless repetition, into believing that “anti-black racism runs in the very DNA in this country.”