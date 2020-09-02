https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/last-weekend-posted-report-covid-19-numbers-went-completely-viral-now-democrats-media-fact-checkers-smearing-us-response/

By Jim Hoft and Joe Hoft

This past weekend we dropped a direct hit on the Democrat Party, their mainstream media and their coronavirus narrative and all hell broke loose.



We’ve never seen anything quite like this. Democrats, their fake news media and their ‘fact checker’ allies were completely outraged over our post reporting that only 9,210 Americans died from the coronavirus alone. The rest of the coronavirus victims had different serious illnesses and co-morbidities.

The other tens of thousands of COVID-19 deaths reported by the CDC have on average 2.6 other health conditions.

Twitter took down a tweet on these statistics. CNN slandered President Trump and the Gateway Pundit and encouraged Twitter to take down a tweet based on our post that the President retweeted.

It is very clear that Democrats and their media don’t want Americans to know the full truth about the COVID-19 pandemic for some reason.

Saturday we posted an article about COVID-19 – SHOCK REPORT: This Week CDC Quietly Updated COVID-19 Numbers – Only 9,210 Americans Died From COVID-19 Alone – Rest Had Different Other Serious Illnesses

The gist of the article was that COVID-19 is not nearly as deadly as first projected by the WHO in January and then by Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx in March. Based on CDC numbers this past week only 6% of all deaths attributed to COVID-19 were deaths where the only factor in the individual’s death was COVID-19.

From the CDC website.



For all the other deaths reported by the CDC linked to COVID-19, the individuals who passed away had 2-3 other serious illnesses or co-morbidities. This comes from actual data from the CDC (as posted above).

President Trump later retweeted our article.

But on Sunday Twitter took down a related tweet by Mel Q and suspended her account. Twitter notified her that actual CDC data “violated their policy on misleading information about COVID-19.” Her account was suspended from posting for 12 hours.



Then CNN wrote an hit piece this report, the President’s retweet and our article entitled – Twitter removes QAnon supporter’s false claim about coronavirus death statistics that Trump had retweeted

They also tweeted out their work:

Twitter has taken down a tweet containing a false claim about coronavirus death statistics that was made by a supporter of the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory — a post that President Trump retweeted earlier in the day https://t.co/QL65Bjw0Fe — CNN (@CNN) August 30, 2020

Of course they never approached us about their garbage post. CNN assumed that we were saying none of the other 94% of deaths classified as COVID-19 deaths were caused by COVID-19.

This is not what we said as you can read for yourself in our post.

What we did say is that only 9,210 deaths were “completely due to the coronavirus alone. The rest of the deaths pinned to the China coronavirus are attributed to individuals who had other serious issues going on.”

The rest of the media and social media went into a frenzy as well. Others shared tweets related to our post:

6% — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 30, 2020

Candice Owens tweeted:

The CDC now claims that 94% of all coronavirus deaths were supplementary, meaning, the person had co-morbidities. Less than 10,000 Americans have died from Covid-19 alone. #Coronavirus is and always has been a hoax. Democrats masked & impoverished America to rig an election. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 1, 2020

Donald Trump Jr responded to a tweet attacking our post:

The data came from the CDC!!!

Are you fricken kidding me with this spin??? https://t.co/kZx6WXt7Jo — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 1, 2020

Other media outlets published reports on Sunday and Monday rehashing our report with numbers from the CDC. ABS, CBS and FOX all posted articles that supported the position in our post – yep, we were right.

But Democrats and the media could not have it. So the fact checker allies at Facebook came after us as well – not one, not two, but six of them!

They can’t really attack us on our claim that less than 10,000 deaths to date in the US are due to the COVID-19 virus alone. That is the premise of our report and it is accurate and based on CDC data.

So these supposed “fact checkers” completely made up statements we did not say and called us liars based on their made-up statements:

** The “fact-checkers” claimed that the data we used was flawed (the data came directly from the CDC)

** They claimed we said only 6% of all the 153,504 deaths recorded actually died from Covid, the rest had other serious illnesses (we didn’t)

** They claimed we stated that only 6% of COVID-19 deaths officially recorded in the U.S. were actually due to the disease (we didn’t)

** They used experts who said all the deaths classified as COVID-19 were caused by COVID-19 or 92% of these deaths were caused by COVID-19. (But this is impossible to state because the CDC does not provide enough data to make these statements and because other experts claim the opposite.)

According to noted Dr. Andrew Bostom, MD and author:

“The CDC guidelines allow excess leeway for true non-COVID-19 primary causes of death to be ignored, especially among the frail of any age group, with serious chronic or acute co-morbidity, when such persons simply test “PCR positive” for COVID-19 within 30-60 days of their demise. This kind of inappropriate coding could affect a large percentage of CDC-designated “C19 deaths”. Moreover, absent detailed justification, immediately, the CDC must remove those > 5000 “C19 deaths” (as of 8/26/20 https://cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm), associated with “Intentional and unintentional injury, poisoning and other adverse events”)

In addition, the fact checkers took offense with our statement that the CDC ‘quietly updated’ their numbers related to COVID-19. (But the CDC updates its numbers without notice, without explaining or identifying changes, without keeping an inventory of changes)

It’s obvious Democrats and their media and fact checkers don’t have a problem with our calculation or the source of our data. They have a problem with our message.

The Democrats’ entire political strategy depends on the seriousness of the coronavirus . They can then blame President Trump and also argue for mail-in voting in the hopes of stealing the election.

Obviously, our report foiled their plans and now they are furious.

