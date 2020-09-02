https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/lawless-criminals-terrorize-kenosha-joe-biden-takes-knee-new-trump-campaign-ad-running-wisconsin-fire-video/

A new Trump campaign ad running in Wisconsin is fire.

This is how the Republicans win in November.

“Lawless criminals terrorize Kenosha, and Joe Biden takes a knee.” – the campaign ad says as Biden plans to visit Kenosha on Thursday.

WATCH:

The Trump campaign is running a similar ad in Minnesota.

“Lawless criminals terrorize Minneapolis, Minnesota while Joe Biden takes a knee and delivers a weak response.”

President Trump is making it stop.

WATCH:

Republican Senator Tom Cotton (AR) ran a very powerful ad linking Joe Biden to the riots in key battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan.

WATCH:

If the Republican party hammers this message day in and day out for the next couple months, the GOP will win big in November.

Record gun sales, record first-time gun buyers and a nationwide ammo shortage is the mood of the nation.

