A new Trump campaign ad running in Wisconsin is fire.

This is how the Republicans win in November.

“Lawless criminals terrorize Kenosha, and Joe Biden takes a knee.” – the campaign ad says as Biden plans to visit Kenosha on Thursday.

Lawless criminals terrorize Kenosha, Wisconsin and Joe Biden takes a knee. President Trump is making it stop.#BidenRiots pic.twitter.com/EQZ4ZRWCvt — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 2, 2020

The Trump campaign is running a similar ad in Minnesota.

“Lawless criminals terrorize Minneapolis, Minnesota while Joe Biden takes a knee and delivers a weak response.”

President Trump is making it stop.

Lawless criminals terrorize Minneapolis, Minnesota while Joe Biden takes a knee and delivers a weak response. President Trump is making it stop.#BidenRiots pic.twitter.com/OPocUgo0m6 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 2, 2020

Republican Senator Tom Cotton (AR) ran a very powerful ad linking Joe Biden to the riots in key battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 NEW Tom Cotton ad going live in Wisconsin and Minnesota tonight pic.twitter.com/SVv6J4nVPI — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 30, 2020

If the Republican party hammers this message day in and day out for the next couple months, the GOP will win big in November.

Record gun sales, record first-time gun buyers and a nationwide ammo shortage is the mood of the nation.

