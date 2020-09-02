https://www.theblaze.com/news/attorney-la-man-shot-20-times

Police shot a Los Angeles man, Dijon Kizzee, at least 20 times during a Monday incident, his family’s attorney says.

Cops fatally shot Kizzee after he was reportedly violating vehicle codes while riding a bicycle. Kizzee fled, and allegedly dropped a semiautomatic handgun and had punched an officer in the face before police fired shots.

What are the details?

Attorney Ben Crump — who represents families of Ahmaud Arbery, Jacob Blake, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor — tweeted about the killing on Tuesday, said that authorities stopped Kizzee for violating the code, shot him more than 20 times, and left him for “hours.”

Crump wrote, “[Dijon Kizzee], a 29yo Black man, was fatally shot by @LASDHQ deputies. Cops stopped him while riding his bike for alleged ‘vehicle code violation.’ They say he ran, dropped clothes and handgun. He didn’t pick it up, but cops shot him in the back 20+ times then left him for hours.”

What else?

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean initially told the Los Angeles Times that reports alleging that police shot the victim more than 20 times were erroneous.

Dean on Monday said that two officers approached Kizzee riding his bicycle and determined that he had violated “codes,” which remain unnamed at the time of this reporting.

When the officers stopped Kizzee, he reportedly abandoned his bicycle and began running.

“Our suspect was holding some items of clothing in his hands, punched one of the officers in the face, and then dropped the items in his hands,” Dean said during a news conference on the shooting. “The deputies noticed that inside the clothing items he dropped was a black semiautomatic handgun, at which time a deputy-involved shooting occurred.”

First responders pronounced Kizzee dead at the scene.

“Give us time to conduct our investigation,” Dean advised reporters. “We will get all of the facts of this case and eventually present them.”

The officers, who have not been identified at the time of this reporting, were removed from patrol duty pending an investigation into the incident.

Kizzee’s killing sparked a fresh wave of protests against police brutality across the city.

(Content warning: Rough language, distressing imagery):

