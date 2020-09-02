https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/02/libs-offend-both-native-americans-and-stroke-survivors-with-new-strokeahontas-nickname-for-president-trump/

Libs gave President Trump the nickname “Strokeahontas” overnight, a combination of “stroke” and “Pocahontas”, his nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren:

Been off-line for a few hours. Hop back on and #Strokeahontas is trending…. pic.twitter.com/Lgs5icWi0X — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 2, 2020

It’s now trending on Twitter:

And oh my, #Strokeahontas is trending. — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) September 2, 2020

Funny how Jack lets that happen:

Astounding how they ignore #DementiaJoe but trend #Strokeahontas. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) September 1, 2020

This is who they are:

Good job, libs:

They’ve found a way to offend both Native Americans and stroke survivors at the same time:

Yeah. #Strokeahontas is NOT funny. Racist and insensitive to the native community and her own history. That is all. Goodnight. — Vincent Frank (@VincentFrankNFL) September 2, 2020

Well, *they* think it’s funny:

They really do:

Might be one of the funniest hashtags ever😂 #Strokeahontas — Dennis Tzeng (@ThinkHero) September 2, 2020

But they don’t care:

I don’t care if this is an epithet for @realDonaldTrump; do you realize using and promoting the term #Strokeahontas is no better than him calling @ewarren Pocahontas or anyone else using a Native American name portmanteau in a negative way? — Michael B Puskar, MD PPC (x-Pres 2020) (@mbpuskar) September 2, 2020

We expect this to be another story today as President Trump gave a slightly different reason for his visit to Walter Reade than what the White House has said in the past:

You — and your White House aides — said at the time it was to START your annual physical https://t.co/TR3Pp3t340 — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) September 2, 2020

Sigh:

