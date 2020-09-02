http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/AL0d39UrRsQ/

Lin Wood, attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, threatened to “take Jack Dorsey’s ass down” after Twitter “incorrectly” locked his account for nine hours yesterday.

Wood, who previously successfully represented Richard Jewell and Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann, is now representing Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of murdering two after he was attacked by rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“I’m going to take Jack Dorsey’s ass down,” Wood told Fox News in a statement, referring to Twitter’s CEO. “He has been abusing the First Amendment of this country for his own agenda.”

Wood well-known for winning high-profile legal battles, successfully obtaining multi-million dollar settlements for his previous clients, Richard Jewell and Nicholas Sandmann.

A Twitter spokeswoman confirmed to Breitbart News that Wood’s account had been incorrectly locked yesterday, and that his access was subsequently reinstated.

“I was arrested today & confined in Twitter jail falsely accused of glorifying violence,” said Wood on Twitter after his access was restored. “I was exonerated this evening by a finding of ‘incorrectly actioned.’ I am free tonight.”

“Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested on 8/26 & is confined in Illinois jail falsely accused of murder. Kyle will be exonerated when truth is revealed by a finding of ‘incorrectly actioned.’ Kyle will be free soon.”

Twitter has also been censoring the accounts of journalists and political writers who have tweeted in support of Rittenhouse, including the Gateway Pundit’s Cassandra Fairbanks, and Pedro Gonzalez, an editor for the pro-Trump commentary website American Greatness.

During his brief absence from Twitter, Wood posted on Parler, a competing social network, urging concerned citizens to donate to Rittenhouse’s legal fund.

“Please visit this website [fightback.law] to donate to Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense fund. #Fightback.”

