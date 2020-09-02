https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/02/lincoln-project-tweets-and-then-deletes-bogus-and-stolen-natch-susan-collins-quote-but-they-dont-seem-very-sorry-screenshots/

After getting called out over a fake Susan Collins quote, the Principles First™ Lincoln Project deleted a tweet:

.@ProjectLincoln is a garbage Scam PAC that launders donor money to themselves and spreads misinformation online. They’ve deleted this tweet but will certainly fall for (or knowingly spread) some other nonsense soon so it’s worth documenting. pic.twitter.com/CYWfHzwW1g — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 2, 2020

Here’s how they informed their followers of their decision:

With deep concern, we had to delete a fake Susan Collins quote. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 2, 2020

Principled AF.

Best retraction ever. — David Hobby (@strobist) September 2, 2020

Because it’s snarky? OK, pal. Whatever you say.

So anyway, inquiring minds wanna know:

Make no mistake: the Lincoln Project indeed stole it.

Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) again spreading disinfo. They’re sharing a fake quote created by someone mocking Collins on Twitter. She never said it & the quote doesn’t appear in the article that was shared & which sent the fake quote viral. 100% fakehttps://t.co/9AL6PhTLkd pic.twitter.com/7NGFl7hKXX — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 2, 2020

100%:

BREAKING: Senator Collins clarifies her position on President Trump. “Yes, I said that I wouldn’t endorse him but that doesn’t mean I don’t fully support him.” https://t.co/fcWokcwMHR — PAULUS V (@PAULUSV3) September 1, 2020

But if the Lincoln Project is fine with stealing, they’re definitely OK with crapping on a GOP senator for saying something she never said.

They may have deleted the tweet, but it lives on in their hearts and minds.

Delete your account you lying grifters. https://t.co/KKqhSGqsoF — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 2, 2020

