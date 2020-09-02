https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/02/lincoln-project-tweets-and-then-deletes-bogus-and-stolen-natch-susan-collins-quote-but-they-dont-seem-very-sorry-screenshots/

After getting called out over a fake Susan Collins quote, the Principles First™ Lincoln Project deleted a tweet:

Here’s how they informed their followers of their decision:

Principled AF.

Because it’s snarky? OK, pal. Whatever you say.

So anyway, inquiring minds wanna know:

Make no mistake: the Lincoln Project indeed stole it.

100%:

But if the Lincoln Project is fine with stealing, they’re definitely OK with crapping on a GOP senator for saying something she never said.

They may have deleted the tweet, but it lives on in their hearts and minds.

