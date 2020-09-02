https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/chris-cuomo

Steven examines Chris Cuomo’s damning phone call with Michael Cohen and then turns to look at the media’s claim that Portland isn’t experiencing fires or riots. Lastly, he examines the Democrat’s hypocrisy on COVID, beginning with Nancy Pelosi’s breaking lock down rules to get a salon treatment.

[embedded content]

