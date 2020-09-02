https://babylonbee.com/news/local-voter-just-hopes-both-teams-have-fun/

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA—Most of the voices in Kailey McNamara’s life are telling her she needs to pick a side in the upcoming presidential election, but the 33-year-old leather goods maker has a different take on the subject. Rather than supporting one candidate over the other, she just wants both teams to have fun.

“I know a lot of people put a huge emphasis on winning,” said McNamara. “But for me, it’s not about who wins and who loses; it’s about going out there, trying your best, and having fun!”

McNamara is practiced in the art of not taking sides as her twin sons have frequently found themselves on opposing little league teams. She has gotten used to not rooting for one team over the other, and she has simply applied that same principle to the election.

“I want the candidates to just remember the real reason for running for president—doing our best and believing in ourselves,” McNamara said. “As long as they both do that, then it doesn’t matter who comes out on top. Let’s all give 110% and walk out of this with our heads held high. Go team!”

When asked which candidate she’ll be voting for, she said she’ll be mailing in ballots for both.

