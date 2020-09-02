https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/majority-voters-prefer-pandemic-decisions-be-made-local-and-state-levels?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A majority of registered voters in America favor pandemic-related policy decisions be made at the state and local levels, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Just over 50% of voters would prefer “letting state and local officials determine the appropriate policies for their communities,” while 37% favor “a national shutdown of the economy that closed all but essential businesses.”

A remaining 13% were unsure.

Responses to the poll track notably along partisan lines. Most Democrats (55%) favor a national shutdown. However, most Republicans (72%) and a plurality of Independents (47%) disagree, with those respondents prefer letting state and local officials determine the appropriate policies for their communities.

Most suburban and rural voters prefer that decisions be made closer to home, while urban voters are evenly divided.

The survey of 1,200 Registered Voters was conducted by Rasmussen using a mixed mode approach from August 27-29, 2020.

To see this poll question’s cross-demographic tabulations, click here.

To see this poll question’s methodology and sample demographics, click here.

