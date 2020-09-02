https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/02/marcellus-wiley-calls-out-nba-players-for-social-messaging-on-their-shirts-but-not-registering-to-vote/

Former NFL star and current Fox Sports host Marcellus Wiley called out NBA stars who “had social messaging on their shirts” but when it comes to election day, they don’t vote:

“We saw an NBA where 99% of the NBA players were wearing BLM t-shirts.

90% of the players had social messaging on their shirts.

But only 20% of them are registered to vote.” 🤯🤦🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/PqC60RCKzB — Marcellus Wiley 🧢 (@marcelluswiley) August 28, 2020

“The one greatest contribution we have to this political system is that vote.” Watch:

.@MarcellusWiley: The one greatest contribution we have to this political system is that vote. “Doc Rivers said, ‘Only 20% of ya’ll are registered to vote, but all ya’ll want to walk out?’ Make it make sense.” pic.twitter.com/HbU4PyJhdy — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) August 28, 2020

He answered a critic who asked, “how does voting stop unarmed black people from getting killed by cops?”

How does voting stop unarmed black people from getting killed by cops?…This was happening during Obama🤷🏽‍♂️…. — kNOw Lies 🤷🏽‍♂️ (@FlipEVOL) August 28, 2020

Wiley answered with, “If you’ve ever voted you would know that you vote for much more than just President” and “since you’re paying attention you know that there is no magic legislation or deterrent that will eradicate this or all types of evil, unfortunately”:

You’re telling on yourself 😬 If you’ve ever voted you would know that you vote for much more than just President 🤦🏿‍♂️ But, since you’re paying attention you know that their is no magic legislation or deterrent that will eradicate this or all types of evil, unfortunately💯 https://t.co/ayG557RhT2 — Marcellus Wiley 🧢 (@marcelluswiley) August 29, 2020

Wiley then compared this message to taking the “red pill” from “The Matrix” and thus revealing the unpleasant reality rather than the “blue pill” where people choose to live in ignorance:

I really appreciate how you get the message out so delicately. Your intellect is much appreciated because that’s what it takes to get your message out on that platform. I hope we wake up. #unpluggedfromthematrix — SeanDarius (@seandariusb) September 1, 2020

Voting, it matters:

This is important. So many young AAs have been taught to believe their vote doesn’t matter. I don’t remember my grandparents voting in rural S.C. Voting is defiance and defiance requires belief that change is possible. What rests on the other side of that equation is resignation. https://t.co/OAV7cVBJhV — Preston Wilson (@PrestonWilson44) August 28, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

