US economist and Nobel-prize of Economy winner Paul Krugman speaks to journalists after his meeting with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, March 22, 2016. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP)

My RedState colleague Nick Arama wrote earlier today about how some “journalists” were rushing to act as apologists for embattled Democrat mayors by declaring everything was coming up roses in cities like Portland and Washington, D.C., contra to President Trump’s claims that such cities are “ablaze all the time” thanks to violent BLM/Antifa rioters (the latter of which was, of course, “fact-checked” by Brian Stelter).

Not to be outdone, liberal New York Times columnist Paul Krugman took to the Twitter machine earlier today to make similar declarations, suggesting that complaints about rising crime rates in big Democrat-run cities like New York amounted to needless blathering about a “nonexistent crisis” simply because he was able to go on a morning run in his neighborhood without being accosted by “black-clad anarchists”:

Krugman then referenced an October 2019 Pew Research piece on perceptions of crime in the U.S. as if that had anything whatsoever to do with what the situation on the ground is like now in liberal cities like his where rioting and looting have become the rule and not the exception over the last several months.

Immediately after that lazy and outdated tweet, Krugman demonstrated a complete lack of self-awareness by ranting about how “people live in bubbles” and proclaiming that “claims of urban anarchy are almost entirely fantasy”…

… all of which was just a bridge too far for people who are all too familiar with his tiresome “I’m smarter than you poor rubes who read me but you love me anyway” schtick:

Ladies and gentlemen, the Ostrich of the Week award winner has been found, and his name is Paul Krugman.

(Hat tip: Twitchy)

Sister Toldjah

North Carolina-based Sister Toldjah, a former liberal, has been writing about media bias, social issues, and the culture wars since 2003. Follow her on Parler here.
