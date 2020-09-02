https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/514827-mcconnell-uncertain-over-stimulus-deal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPelosi, Mnuchin talk stimulus but stalemate remains Senate GOP ‘goal’ is to vote next week on ‘targeted’ coronavirus relief bill The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden, Trump raise stakes in clash over civil unrest, police shootings MORE (R-Ky.) on Wednesday expressed doubt over whether the White House and Democratic leaders will strike a deal to pass another major coronavirus relief package before the election.

“I don’t know if there will be another package in the next few weeks or not,” McConnell told reporters at a hospital event in Kentucky.

The GOP leader said the cooperative atmosphere in which the Senate unanimously passed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act in March has “descended” into a partisan impasse.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 36-minute call between Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHow Markey took down a Kennedy Markey defeats Kennedy in Massachusetts Pelosi, Mnuchin talk stimulus but stalemate remains MORE (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinPelosi, Mnuchin talk stimulus but stalemate remains On The Money: Trump wants more COVID-19 relief aid, Mnuchin says | Trump officials issue sweeping eviction ban | Unemployed struggle to cover basic expenses Trump payroll tax deferral finds few takers among businesses MORE Tuesday failed to make any progress.

“Sadly, this phone call made clear that Democrats and the White House continue to have serious differences understanding the gravity of the situation that America’s working families are facing,” Pelosi said in a statement after the call.

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerMillions risk losing power without nationwide shutoff moratorium Mnuchin to testify as COVID-19 relief impasse drags on Latino groups bypass Democratic Party for campaign funding MORE (D-N.Y.) say the package must provide at least $2.2 trillion in federal aid or they will not agree to it.

“Over a month ago, we said that we would be willing to cut a trillion dollars from the Heroes Act if the White House would add one trillion to the Senate bill. Last week, we said we would be willing to go down to $2.2 trillion,” Pelosi said.

McConnell is discussing with Senate Republican colleagues the possibility of putting a slimmed down COVID-19 relief package estimated to cost between $500 billion and $700 billion on the Senate floor for a vote later this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso John Anthony BarrassoMeadows sees progress on relief talks, but keeps hard line on Pelosi proposals Senate GOP ‘goal’ is to vote next week on ‘targeted’ coronavirus relief bill Davis: The Hall of Shame for GOP senators who remain silent on Donald Trump MORE (Wyo.) said Tuesday the “goal” is to have a vote on the bill after senators return to Washington next week.

McConnell told colleagues during a conference call Tuesday that vulnerable GOP senators up for reelection this year want to get at least 51 Republican votes for a relief package.

Democrats have bashed McConnell for months for pausing negotiations on the next round of coronavirus relief legislation after the Senate passed the CARES Act and a $484 billion interim relief package that provided more money for the popular Paycheck Protection Program.

Democrats are expected to block the revised Senate GOP bill because it does not include the $915 billion Pelosi and Schumer have requested for cash-strapped state and local governments.

It also includes language to protect businesses, colleges, schools, nonprofit organizations and hospitals from coronavirus-related lawsuits except in cases of willful misconduct or grossly negligent behavior.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

