https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/media-democrats-collude-greatest-hoax-history-pushing-obviously-senile-man-president-powerful-position-world-today-video/

At first it was almost funny – Watching Joe Biden trip all over himself.

Then it became obvious.

But no one said anything. The Democrats and their media have COMPLETELY ignored the facts.

After every Democrat presidential candidate fell flat in this year’s primary, Joe Biden was the only candidate they had left to push against Bernie Sanders.

So the elites circled their wagons around Joe Biden — a dementia patient.

Joe Biden is suffering from severe senility.

Coming from a family with a long history of Alzheimer’s disease this is not a laughing matter.

Dementia is not a funny joke.

And the fact that the Biden family, Democrat Party and their mainstream media are pretending this is not happening is outrageous.

They know Joe is not up for the job. Joe can’t even read a TelePrompter without screwing it up.

Oops! Joe Biden read the “topline message” part of the talking points his handlers gave him for a TV interview. He apparently couldn’t remember it on his own. pic.twitter.com/0iGG83FZKA — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 2, 2020

Here’s more evidence…

BIDEN: “Most appropriate way to be t– to be tough on crime is to make sure that people in fact know what the facts are, first of all, have to make sure that, you know, here’s a big question. The arguments about the crime bill that have been made are not, are simply not accurate” pic.twitter.com/AoYwFADFrc — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 2, 2020

More…

It’s not the fact that that’s bad it’s just shows how stupid he is. She’s clearly not 17! And he can’t even get his campaign ad right! Like cmon i know u may not like Trump but Joe Biden is not better! pic.twitter.com/DqmhWceJxD — Trump2020 (@TrumpWillDoIt) June 26, 2020

This is the best that the Democrat left have.

These are mob that Jacinda supports and is all pals with #nzpol Sleepy Joe Gaf @JoeBiden . “All men and women are created equal by… you know.. The Thing. “ When are they Joe, at birth? Because you agree with full term abortion pic.twitter.com/EyAK6u6Zrr — ❌Question The Narrative❌ (@QNarrative) September 2, 2020

The fact that Democrats are running a dementia patient for president is not funny or sad.

It’s an outrageous lie.

And they want the country to go along with it.

That’s even more outrageous.

