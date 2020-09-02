https://www.foxnews.com/sports/tom-seaver-mets-star-who-won-3-cy-young-awards-and-311-games-dead-at-75

New York Mets legend Tom Seaver, who earned the nickname “Tom Terrific” during a 20-year career that saw him win 311 games and three Cy Young awards, has died at age 75, his family said in a statement.

Seaver passed away on Monday due to complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19, according to the National Baseball of Hall of Fame.

“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away,” His wife Nancy Seaver and daughters Sarah and Anne said in a statement. “We send our love out to his fans, as we mourn his loss with you.”

Seaver, regarded as the greatest Met of all-time, had a 2.86 earned-run average and struck out 3,640 batters over a career that spanned from 1967 to 1986. He earned 12 All-Star selections, led the National League in wins and ERA three times apiece, and strikeouts five times. Elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992, Seaver was on 98.8 percent of ballots, which was the highest voting percentage ever received at the time.

“Tom Seaver’s life exemplified greatness in the game, as well as integrity, character, and sportsmanship — the ideals of a Hall of Fame career,” said Jane Forbes Clark, chair of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “As a longtime member of the Hall of Fame Board of Directors, Tom brought dignity and wisdom to this institution that will be deeply missed. His love for baseball history, and for the Hall of Fame, was reinforced in 2014 when he pledged the donation of his personal baseball collection to the Museum. His wonderful legacy will be preserved forever in Cooperstown.”

Seaver was taken by the Mets in a special draft lottery in 1966 after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. In 1967, he earned the National League Rookie of the Year Award. Two years later, Seaver led the “Miracle Mets” to their first World Series title in only their eighth year of existence.

