The president delivers remarks on designating Wilmington, NC as the first American World War II Heritage City

Five Minutes of Hate:

On Tuesday, President Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin to survey the arson and damage executed by the fiery but mostly peaceful rioters. The rioters began peacefully destroying Kenosha after accused sexual assaulter scumbag Jacob Blake was shot by police while he resisted arrest.

The governor of Wisconsin did not want Trump to visit because he said it would inflame the fiery but peaceful situation on the ground but in reality, he didn’t want the president to look good and the state leadership to look bad for letting barbarians burn Kenosha to the ground. There is no reason for any state elected official not to accept federal help if they need it to keep the peace. Ensuring the safety of the public is the most important job responsibility of elected state and community leadership. So why not take the help? Don’t answer, it’s a rhetorical question.

Trump announced he would be giving the area millions of dollars to rebuild and millions of dollars for public safety. CNN, racial bean counters, wanted to stir up sh!t by asking the black pastors at the event about systemic racism. The two pastors were were “the only African Americans seated at the dais” CNN wants you to know. Trump interjected so his presser wouldn’t be hijacked with clap trap about left-wing gibberish based grievances.

Along similar lines, one of CNN’s showcased village idiots April Ryan, announced that Trump is trying to start a race war because sometimes victims of Black Lives Matter and Antifa violence fight back. “Let’s call a thing a thing,” Ryan, the White House Correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks, said on “CNN Newsroom”. “This president, Donald John Trump, has instigated a race war in America. Portland, Oregon, is ground zero. This president, Donald John Trump, has basically stoked the flames for racist extremists, neo-Nazis, and the alt-right.”

“This president is even defending Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who went in Wisconsin and killed two protesters,” Ryan added. “So, at the end of the day, the mayor of Portland is absolutely right. And there are those who are calling for help from this president … There is a race war in America right now because of this president.”

Yes, this is all on Trump, of course. But the left is calling it a race war when people don’t bend the knee to bullying and violence of social justice barbarians. It’s a race war when Kyle Rittenhouse defends his life and it’s a race war when Trump supporters want to drive through Portland without getting assaulted. Those are the actions of Nazis and racists, act accordingly. And that’s the move: dehumanize political opponents so they are easier to beat and subjugate.

Election/campaign news:

RED FLAG. Bloomberg-Funded Group: Trump May Win Election Night, But Joe Biden Will Win Days Later Due to Mail-in Votes

‘I support Joe Biden’s pro-science agenda’: 81 Nobel laureates endorse Biden for president

Trump, Biden running neck and neck in North Carolina: poll

Donald Trump Takes Lead in North Carolina

Twitter forces Democratic candidate to delete post flouting voter suppression rules

DHS, FBI rebut reports about hacked voter data on Russian forum

Biden-Harris campaign launches merch for ‘Animal Crossing’

Riots/protests/Black Lives Matter/crime:

Seattle adds massive concrete barriers outside targeted East Precinct: No ‘front entrance anymore’

Pence calls Blake shooting ‘tragic’ but says investigation must play out

D.C. Committee Recommends Stripping Names of Presidents From Sites

Chicago Shootings Spike Amid Anti-Police Protests

California lawmakers pass bill making false, racist 911 calls a hate crime

Tony Baltimore School Buckles to Anti-Semitic Demands of Black Lives Matter Activists

Ilhan Omar Demands Apology From Joy Reid For ‘Casual Islamophobia’

Fantastic. ‘I Am Antifa’: Antifa Supporter Sarah Iannarone Could Be Portland’s Next Mayor

Journalist Tells Tucker Carlson That The Government Must Stop ‘Destructive’ Critical Race Theory Indoctrination

Black man fatally shot by Los Angeles police hit over 20 times, lawyer claims

Suspected St. Louis cop killer hit with numerous charges, including murder

Brian Stelter admits CNN’s ‘fiery but mostly peaceful protests’ graphic during Kenosha coverage was ‘mistake’

Lin Wood, attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, says he was locked out of Twitter account

Elvis Presley’s Graceland Vandalized with ‘Black Lives Matter,’ ‘Defund Police’ Graffiti

Coronavirus news:

Nancy Pelosi gets hair done at SF salon in spite of COVID-19 rules

Florida lifting ban on nursing home visits

COVID Found In Sewage Sends More Than 250 College Kids Into Quarantine Before Classes Start

‘I’m The Public Face’: Here’s A List Of Lawmakers Who Broke COVID Rules

US divorce rates skyrocket amid COVID-19 pandemic

Lies. New WH adviser pushes controversial pandemic response

Other morsels:

Democrats call for IRS to review tax-exempt status of NRA

China Expected To Drastically Expand Nuclear Capability Over The Next Decade, Pentagon Says

University of California System can’t use SAT and ACT tests for admissions, judge rules

Rep. Rice tries to save veteran’s companion dog from euthanasia after ‘minor paperwork mistake’

ICE Arrested Over 2K Illegal Aliens Last Month, Including Killers, Rapists

And that’s all I’ve got, now go beat back the angry mob!

