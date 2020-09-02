https://hannity.com/media-room/movin-out-portland-mayor-to-abandon-800000-condo-after-rioters-attack-building/

“I told the Acting Secretary that my biggest immediate concern is the violence federal officers brought to our streets in recent days, and the life-threatening tactics his agents use. We do not need or want their help,” he added.

I told the Acting Secretary that my biggest immediate concern is the violence federal officers brought to our streets in recent days, and the life-threatening tactics his agents use. We do not need or want their help.

“Today the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security asked to speak with me about demonstration activity in Portland. He expressed his concern about ongoing violence and asked how his agency can help,” said the Mayor.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler refused help from the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security this week; saying his city can handle six-weeks of non-stop, anti-police protests that have brought his town to a virtual standstill.

OUT OF CONTROL: Portland Rioters Attack Elderly Woman with Walker Defending Police Station

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.07.20

Riots continue to rage in Portland, Oregon despite a withdrawal of federal agents from the city; attempting to burn down a local police precinct with officers inside -an incident the Mayor has labeled “attempted murder.”

When you commit arson with an accelerant in an attempt to burn down a building that is occupied by people who you have intentionally trapped inside, you are not demonstrating, you are attempting to commit murder,” said Mayor Ted Wheeler.

“Don’t think for a moment that you are if you are participating in this activity, you are not being a prop for the reelection campaign of Donald Trump — because you absolutely are,” he said. “You are creating the B-roll film that will be used in ads nationally to help Donald Trump during this campaign. If you don’t want to be part of that, then don’t show up.”

This unknown woman using a walker was confronted by the group currently outside East Precinct and paint was strewn all over her. pic.twitter.com/k1cCVMbNht — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 7, 2020

An older woman tried to stop #antifa rioters from continuing their attack on the Portland Police east precinct tonight. She stood in the front and they dumped some white liquid all over her & curse her out. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/fYEu08DOfJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2020

“If you are a nonviolent demonstrator and you don’t want to be part of intentional violence, please stay away from these areas,” Wheeler said. “Our community must say that this violence is not Portland, that these actions do not reflect our values and these crimes are distracting from reform, not advancing.”

Read the full report at Fox News.