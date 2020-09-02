https://www.dailywire.com/news/msnbc-host-joy-reid-hammered-by-trump-ilhan-omar-over-remarks-about-muslims

Left-wing MSNBC host Joy Reid is facing backlash from across the political spectrum over remarks that she made this week about Trump supporters and Muslims.

“When leaders, let’s say in the Muslim world, talk a lot of violent talk and encourage their supporters to be willing to commit violence, including on their own bodies, in order to win against whoever they decide is the enemy, we in the U.S. media describe that as they are radicalizing those people — particularly when they’re radicalizing young people,” Reid said. “That’s how we talk about the way Muslims act. When you see what Donald Trump is doing, is that any different from what we describe as radicalizing people?”

Reid — who has faced backlash in the past over anti-Semitic, conspiratorial, bigoted, and homophobic statements — got her own show on the network despite the scandal over her old, much-criticized blog, which she has been widely accused of lying about.

Trump responded to Reid’s newest scandal by trolling her in a tweet, writing: “Like Fredo at Fake News @CNN , the very untalented Joy Reid should be fired for this horrible use of the words ‘Muslim Terrorists’. Such xenophobia and racism on MSDNC. Anyone else would be gone, and fast!!!”

Far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who has a history of advocating for lighter sentences for Islamic terrorists, responded to the MSNBC segment by writing: “Honestly, this kinda of casual Islamophobia is hurtful and dangerous. We deserve better and an apology for the painful moment for so many Muslims around our country should be forthcoming.”

Fellow “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) responded by writing: “Words matter and these words feed into the harmful anti-Muslim rhetoric & actions that we continue to see in this country. It is even more painful to hear it from someone I admire. We deserve an apology.”

Trump’s remarks in his tweet about “Fredo,” a reference to CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, come after the president ripped the anchor earlier in the morning in response to a segment that Fox News host Tucker Carlson ran on Monday night that featured a recording of a conversation between Cuomo and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

Cuomo and Cohen had the following exchange, which was apparently recorded by Cohen, at some point in the past about sexual misconduct:

CUOMO: You know, I’m always careful when I talk to media, you know? … You know how many f***ing phone calls I’ve gotten from people at ABC who say that reporters are calling and lying about things they heard about me to try to get stories about me when I was at ABC? Guys calling and saying, “I heard he was the Charlie Rose of ABC. He used to invite women to the hotel and open his bathrobe.” Do I look like the kind of f***ing guy who’s gotta do that? COHEN: Sure. Why not? [INAUDIBLE] CUOMO: …lying saying, “I have a good source that says he forced one woman to have sex. I just want to know if you’ve ever heard anything like that.” There is no woman. There is none of that. COHEN: So, here’s the problem– CUOMO: Women who do work there, saying, “oh, yeah, you know, some of these men,” and naming me with other guys. “You know, we bumped into each other once in the elevator and he put his hand on my shoulder and he made me really uncomfortable.” I mean, what the f***? COHEN: It’s a problem and now– CUOMO: I’m careful with the media always. I’ve always told you, the media is not your friend. COHEN: No.

“Will Fredo be fired by Fake News @CNN?” Trump tweeted in response. “He speaks with great disrespect about women, and it will only get worse. Fredo’s Ratings are bad, so this is the time. Always terrible to speak to sleazebags, especially when you are being recorded. CNN has no choice, Fredo must go!”

