https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/must-see-new-video-analysis-murder-jay-bishop-suggests-organized-antifa-team-assassination/

On Saturday hundreds of Trump supporters held a vehicle parade through the Portland downtown.

Many of the vehicles were attacked by leftists on their way into the city.

And then later that night one Trump supporter Jay Bishop, whose real name is Aaron Danielson, was gunned down in cold blood by far left antifa member Michael Reinoehl from Oregon.

TRENDING: Debate Moderators Announced for Presidential Debates — All Are Trump-Haters with Chris Wallace Being the Worst

Reinoehl walked up behind Aaron Danielson (Jay Bishop) and shot him dead in the street.

Now a new video analysis of the incident by Jack Murphy Live reveals the murder of Aaron “Jay Bishop” Danielson by violent felon and Antifa member may have been an organized assassination.

Sticky Grinder posted the video on YouTube

[embedded content]

The video is inside this tweet by Jack Murphy.

More video of the shooter before the murder.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...