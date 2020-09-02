https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/must-see-new-video-analysis-murder-jay-bishop-suggests-organized-antifa-team-assassination/

On Saturday hundreds of Trump supporters held a vehicle parade through the Portland downtown.

Many of the vehicles were attacked by leftists on their way into the city.

And then later that night one Trump supporter Jay Bishop, whose real name is Aaron Danielson, was gunned down in cold blood by far left antifa member Michael Reinoehl from Oregon.

Reinoehl walked up behind Aaron Danielson (Jay Bishop) and shot him dead in the street.

Now a new video analysis of the incident by Jack Murphy Live reveals the murder of Aaron “Jay Bishop” Danielson by violent felon and Antifa member may have been an organized assassination.

Sticky Grinder posted the video on YouTube

[embedded content]

The video is inside this tweet by Jack Murphy.

Comprehensive view of Portland murder. Is this a coordinated kill team or a random man acting insane?https://t.co/o9ZcOYL7oi — Jack Murphy 🇺🇸 (@jackmurphylive) September 2, 2020

Have labeled stills of Five seen interacting prior to shooting Shooter

Bullhorn/Driver

Sidekick/Passenger

Black Hoodie w/ F-you

Ponytail/Drivers side Passenger Video 1-interacting earlierhttps://t.co/rMZPI7FexP pic.twitter.com/Is59IjS5Ka — JStar (@1TxStar) September 1, 2020

More video of the shooter before the murder.

New video of the alleged antifa shooter on Saturday night has been released by Portland independent videographer Stumptown Matters. It briefly shows a man believed to be Michael Reinoehl making a phone call while BLM protesters around him harass drivers. https://t.co/amfAUtrkwk pic.twitter.com/KJDPvLkL3w — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 31, 2020

