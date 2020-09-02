https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/mysterious-maltese-prof-denied-making-offer-papadopoulus/

(FOX NEWS) — Joseph Mifsud, the mysterious Maltese professor who ex-FBI Director James Comey referred to as a “Russian agent” in an op-ed, denied any advance knowledge that Russia had dirt on Hillary Clinton and told investigators he never made any offers to George Papadopoulos, the former Trump campaign strategist, according to newly released FBI documents.

Mifsud, who is considered to be something of an international man of mystery, has studied law and diplomacy in London and Rome and was believed to have had contacts with key Russian officials. He met with Papadopoulos in 2016 at Link Campus University in Rome and then in London.

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation stated that Mifsud was the person who told Papadopoulos in April 2016 that Russians had “dirt” in the form of emails on Hillary Clinton that could damage her chances of becoming president.

