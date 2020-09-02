https://www.dailywire.com/news/nancy-pelosi-accuses-salon-of-setting-her-up-suggests-shes-owed-an-apology

The nation’s highest ranking elected Democrat refused to apologize on Wednesday afternoon for visiting a San Francisco hair salon in-person in defiance of local coronavirus restrictions, opting instead to accuse the business of setting her up.

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times. And that when they said, ‘Well, we’re able to accommodate people one person at a time, and that we can set up that time,’ I trusted that,” said Pelosi.

“As it turns out, it was a setup. So I take responsibility for falling for a setup,” she added.

During the press conference, Pelosi also explicitly declined to give the salon an apology, saying, “I think that they—this salon—owes me an apology for setting up.” Pelosi also cut off a reporter mid-question when he seemingly started to ask whether she reached out to the hair salon, asking the group of reporters instead whether they had “any questions about the fact that people are dying.”

Pelosi’s remarks come after Erica Kious, the owner of eSalon, which rents out spaces to independent stylists, blasted her on Fox News for flouting the local restrictions.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious told Fox News. “We’re supposed to look up to this woman, right? … It is just disturbing.”

