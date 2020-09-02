https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/nancy-pelosi-hair-salon

Footage emerges of Nancy Pelosi getting a blowout at a salon in San Francisco. Never mind the fact that salons are closed in San Fran, the woman browbeats Trump at every turn for not wearing a mask. Now we see Pelosi sans mask in a salon closed to the public, but she gets served. What a hypocrite. Crowder gave his take on Pelosi’s elitist behavior on this morning’s episode of Good Morning Mug Club.

[embedded content]

