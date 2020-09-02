https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/02/nancy-pelosi-ignores-covid-19-rules-gets-hair-done/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was filmed breaking San Francisco Covid-19 rules by getting her hair done indoors and without a mask, Fox News reported.

In security footage shared with the channel, the California Democrat can be seen walking through eSalon in the city’s Pacific Heights neighborhood at around 3:10 p.m. Monday, with wet hair and no mask on her face. Pelosi is followed by the stylist, who is wearing a mask.

Salons and barbershops in San Francisco have been forced to close since March. The salons were only notified they could reopen on Sept. 1 for outdoor hairstyling services only.

eSalon’s owner Erica Kious called the congresswoman’s visit “a slap in the face.”

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious told Fox.

“We’re supposed to look up to this woman, right?” Kious added. “It is just disturbing.”

According to Kious, Pelosi’s assistant set up the appointment with an independent stylist who rents chairs in her salon. The stylist messaged Kious Sunday night to say they would be in the next day.

“I’ll be there at 2:45 tomorrow. Pelosi assistant just messaged me to do her hair,” the stylist wrote in a text message to Kious published by Fox.

Kious replied: “Pelosi?”

“I was like, are you kidding me right now?,” she told the outlet.

In a statement to The Post, Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill insisted that the speaker was following the rules — as explained to her by the salon.

“This business offered for the speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business,” he said. “The speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment.”

“The speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements,” Hammill added.

