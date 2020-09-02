https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nancy-pelosi-salon-set-me-up-they-owe-me-an-apology/
30 second highlight from the Pelosi presser
‘As it turns out, it was a setup. I take responsibility for falling for a setup’
Here’s the full clip — There’s much more on the hair salon
.@SpeakerPelosi blames a small business owner for her using their salon despite a San Fran ban: “It was clearly a setup … they owe me an apology” pic.twitter.com/dYgJ91Kqkw
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 2, 2020