https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/nba-ratings-continue-crater-league-pushes-far-left-politics-blm-activism/

NBA players kneel for US National Anthem

The NBA made it a priority to push the Black Lives Matter Marxist movement this year in their games and and pre-game.

Last week top players met with Barack Obama before they boycotted their playoff games.

They later made demands on the league to promote leftist politics and civic engagement.

The political activism may be having an effect on viewership.

TRENDING: Debate Moderators Announced for Presidential Debates — All Are Trump-Haters with Chris Wallace Being the Worst

The NBA’s network TV is down 45%. TV ratings on ABC are down 40% on TNT from their peak nearly a decade ago.

The Daily Wire reported:

A report from City Journal outlined the staggering ratings hit of the NBA because of its left-wing activism, most recently wearing social justice-themed warmups and jerseys and even postponing playoff games over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. “Americans have been falling progressively out of love with the NBA, for instance, and the pandemic has only exacerbated an already difficult situation,” the report says. “TV ratings, mediocre after the season restarted, are down collectively by 40 percent on the TNT network, and 20 percent on ESPN, since their peak nearly a decade ago.” The report noted that the NBA’s “network TV premium broadcasts ratings on ABC are off by 45 percent,” which “a former public relations executive for the NBA describes as a ‘cratering’ of viewership,” per The Athletic. The pick-up in social justice-themed activist has been, in large part, sparked by Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

