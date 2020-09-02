https://www.theblaze.com/news/nebraska-man-goes-viral-with-impassioned-plea-for-city-council-to-rename-boneless-chicken-wings

A Lincoln, Nebraska, man has become an icon on social media, after going viral for his impassioned plea before the city council to banish the term “boneless chicken wings” while proposing a number of alternative monikers for the food.

What are the details?

“Lincoln has the opportunity to be a social leader in this country,” Anders Christensen begins in his speech. “We have been casually ignoring a problem that has gotten so out of control, that our children are throwing around names and words without even understanding their true meaning — treating things as though they are normal.”

“I go into nice family restaurants, and I see people throwing this name around and pretending as though everything is just fine,” he continued. “I’m talking about boneless chicken wings.”

At one point during Christensen’s plea, he was interrupted by someone behind him in the meeting. The wing connoisseur turned around, appearing to jokingly say, “excuse me,” before continuing his serious argument and offering solutions to the issue.

According to Fox News, he goes on to note that “nothing about boneless chicken wings come from the wing of a chicken,” and argues, “We would be disgusted if a butcher mislabeled cuts of meat.”

“I propose that we rename boneless wings in the city of Lincoln,” Christensen said. “We can call them buffalo-style chicken tenders. We can call them wet tenders. We can call them saucy nuggs, or trash. We can take these steps that show the country where we stand, and we understand that we’ve been living a lie for far too long. And we know it. We can feel it in our bones.”

Fox News further noted:

Christensen’s battle is not new. A survey conducted earlier this year found Americans were divided over the concept of boneless wings, with 34 percent claiming they felt duped by the term, seeing as they were more chicken nugget than wing. However, 53 percent of those polled said that “boneless wings” should count as wings.

Anything else?

Christensen’s argument was trending on Twitter and TikTok on Wednesday, and earned him the attention of big names online.

Barstool Sports declared, “You’ve Never Wanted Anything as Badly as This Guy Wants to Eliminate the Term ‘Boneless Wings’ in Lincoln, Nebraska.”

Conservative radio host Dana Loesch quoted him with laughing emojis, “‘Wet tenders,’ ‘saucy nuggs,’ or ‘trash.'”

Former NBA player Rex Chapman tweeted, “Finally, someone with guts. Speaking truth to power…”

