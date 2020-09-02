https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/514877-nebraska-mans-city-council-argument-to-rename-boneless-chicken

A Nebraska man went viral this week after solemnly calling on the city council in Lincoln, Neb., to consider renaming boneless chicken wings.

“Lincoln has the opportunity to be a social leader in this country. We have been casually ignoring a problem that has gotten so out of control that our children are throwing around names and words without even understanding their true meaning, treating things as though they’re normal,” Ander Christensen said during the Lincoln City Council meeting Monday.

“I’m talking about boneless chicken wings. I propose that we as a city remove the name boneless wings from our menus and from our hearts,” he continued. Multiple residents in the meeting were seen and heard chuckling during the testimony.

Christensen argued that the meat found in boneless chicken wings does not necessarily come from the wing of a chicken. He also argued that boneless chicken wings “are just chicken tenders, which are already boneless.”

“I don’t go to order boneless tacos. I don’t go and order boneless club sandwiches,” Christensen said.

“We need to raise our children better. Our children are raised being afraid of having bones attached to their meat. That’s where meat comes from. It grows on bones. We need teach them that the wing of a chicken is from a chicken, and it’s delicious,” he continued, calling for the food to be renamed in the Nebraska city.

Christensen suggested that the city call the dish “Buffalo-style chicken tenders,” “wet tenders,” “saucy nuggs” or “trash.”

“We can take these steps and show the country where we stand and that we understand that we’ve been living a lie for far too long” he concluded. “We know it because we feel it in our bones.”

After the testimony, at-large Lincoln City Council Member Roy Christensen identified the speaker as his son, although he did not immediately explain the catalyst for the testimony.

Ander Christensen continued his search for correct chicken wings on social media after his viral testimony.

