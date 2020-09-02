https://www.westernjournal.com/nfl-player-honor-retired-black-police-captain-killed-looter-report/

As players, coaches and other NFL officials prepare to kick off the 2020 season by supporting leftist political causes, one player apparently intends to use the league’s new social justice platform to honor a fallen police officer.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert reportedly will pay tribute to retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn, who was killed by a rioter in the city in June.

Dorn was guarding a St. Louis pawn shop against looters in the early weeks of mass, nationwide civil unrest when he was shot to death.

The 77-year-old retired cop was allegedly shot by 24-year-old Stephan Cannon, who police say then looted the business, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Alex Triantafilou, the Republican Party chairman for Hamilton County, Ohio, where Eifert previously played for the Bengals in Cincinnati, shared the news of the player’s intention to honor Dorn on Twitter.

“Got some very good news from former @Bengals player/current @Jaguars player @tylereifert,” Triantafilou wrote.

He said Eifert “will honor fallen police officer [David Dorn] on his helmet. Always been a fan of Tyler’s and God bless him!”

Got some very good news from former @Bengals player/current @Jaguars player @tylereifert that he will honor fallen police officer David Dorns on his helmet. Always been a fan of Tyler’s and God bless him! — Alex Triantafilou (@ChairmanAlex) August 31, 2020

Eifert has not commented to confirm or deny the post from Triantafilou.

However, the 29-year-old from Fort Wayne, Indiana, has subtly shared his patriotism online in the past.

On July 4, the player wrote on Twitter, “Happy 4th of July! I love this holiday, always think how lucky I am to live in the best country in the world.”

Eifert added, “And everyone in the military who sacrificed so we can all live the American dream! Have fun and be safe out there.”

Happy 4th of July! I love this holiday, always think how lucky I am to live in the best country in the world. And everyone in the military who sacrificed so we can all live the American dream! Have fun and be safe out there — Tyler Eifert (@tylereifert) July 4, 2020

In 2017, the former Notre Dame star also commented on the national anthem protests that had swept the league as players refused to stand for their country’s flag.

Eifert shared a pair of cleats honoring former NFL player Pat Tillman, who died serving his country in Afghanistan after leaving the Arizona Cardinals to join the Army Rangers following the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

“My cleats for tomorrow’s game and my reason why I stand for the National Anthem,” he wrote.

My cleats for tomorrow’s game and my reason why I stand for the National Anthem. Pat Tillman. For more info, go here https://t.co/7qRA8pwB8G pic.twitter.com/lgbnqkchvP — Tyler Eifert (@tylereifert) September 9, 2017

Eifert has not signaled his stance on kneeling for the national anthem for the upcoming 2020 season, which will focus heavily on leftist politics.

The league reportedly will permit players to wear the names or initials of “victims of systemic racism and police violence” on the back of their helmets.

It’s unclear if that policy would include Dorn, a black officer who was killed by a black man, according to police.

In 2016, the league rejected the Dallas Cowboys’ effort to honor slain Dallas police officers with a helmet decal.

The NFL also reportedly will paint the end zones of every field with social justice slogans in the coming season.

Eifert recently signed a two-year deal with the Jaguars after spending seven years Cincinnati.

Sports Illustrated reported the tight end’s two-year deal is worth $9.5 million.

Eifert caught 43 passes last year for 436 yards and three touchdowns while playing for the Bengals.

