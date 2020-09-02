https://www.theblaze.com/news/tyler-eifert-honor-david-dorn

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert will use the NFL’s new social justice policy to honor David Dorn, a retired St. Louis police officer who was murdered by looters during riots after the police killing of George Floyd, according to Fox News.

Hamilton County Republican Party Chairman Alex Triantafilou tweeted Monday that Eifert would feature Dorn’s name on the back of his helmet at some point this season. Pro Football Talk recently reported that players can feature the name of victims of police brutality or systemic racism on their helmet padding.

Some of the options players will reportedly be able to choose from include George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, three people whose deaths have sparked racial unrest across the country in recent months.

“Got some very good news from former @Bengals player/current @Jaguars player @tylereifert that he will honor fallen police officer David Dorns on his helmet,” Triantafilou tweeted. “Always been a fan of Tyler’s and God bless him!”

Dorn, 77, worked for the St. Louis Police Department for nearly 40 years. After he retired, he worked as a volunteer police chief in Moline Acres, Missouri.

He was friends with a local pawn shop owner, and whenever the alarm went off at the shop, Dorn would be notified and he would go check it out. On June 2, the alarm went off early in the morning after a night of destructive riots. Dorn went to the shop, as he always did. He was shot and killed by one of the burglars who had broken into the shop.

Ann Dorn, David’s wife, told the story of her husband’s murder during the Republican National Convention as a way to condemn the riots that have persisted since late May, when George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.

“I relive that horror in my mind every single day,” Ann said, remembering an officer coming to her door around 4 a.m. to tell her that her husband was dead. “My hope is that having you relive it with me now will help shake this country from this nightmare we are witnessing in our cities and bring about positive, peaceful change.

“This isn’t a video game, where you can commit mayhem and then just hit reset and bring all the characters back to life,” Ann Dorn said. “David is never, never coming back to me. He was murdered by people who didn’t know and just didn’t care. He would’ve done anything to help them.”

