From mid-July to mid-August, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) successfully arrested over 2,000 criminal illegal aliens throughout the country, according to Breitbart.

Of the 2,000 who were arrested, roughly 85 percent had criminal charges or convictions, including for crimes such as assault, domestic violence, sex crimes, sex crimes against children, hit-and-runs, robbery, homicide, and kidnapping, among many others.

In a statement, ICE spokesman Tony Pham said that “the aliens targeted during this operation preyed on men, women, and children in our communities, committing serious crimes, and at times, repeatedly hurting their victims. By focusing our efforts on perpetrators of crimes against people, we’re able to remove these threats from our communities and prevent future victimization from occurring.”

In the previous year, ICE successfully arrested tens of thousands of illegal aliens with criminal charges, including 74,000 DUIs, 67,000 drug crimes, 45,000 assaults, and 12,000 sex crimes, among others. Overall, roughly 250,000 illegals were deported last year.

